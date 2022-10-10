VOA’s Immediate Call to Action graphic

In response to Azerbaijani’s September 13 attacks on Armenia, Veterans of Armenia Foundation announced its decision to pledge $50,000 to support the service members and countrymen in Armenia.

The founding members redirected their efforts to support the victims of Azerbaijan’s latest hostilities and displaced families.

“It is more important than ever to bind together in solidarity and support our service members and their families,” said co-founder of Veterans of Armenia, Fred Sarkisyan. “When we heard the news about new hostilities by Azerbaijan, we came to this stark realization, that there will be more insults and injured again. Azerbaijan continues to carry out aggressive military actions against Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. As always, we stand with our countrymen in this fight for our freedom and survival.”

Sarkisyan also mentioned that, soon after their decision of pledging $50,000, they started an online fundraising campaign which has now gained over $40,000. Thus, a total of $100,000 will be allocated for the programs aimed to support servicemen and impacted families.

Veterans of Armenia Foundation seeks to enable everyone around the world to create a meaningful impact in the motherland. The mission was born after observing the efforts of global Armenians during the Artsakh War of 2020. In 2021, VOA received the “GuideStar – Platinum Seal of Transparency” award, which is awarded to non-profit organizations that demonstrate outstanding accountability and trustworthiness. The Platinum Seal of Transparency is the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information.

