To mark Veterans Day, State Senator Anthony Portantino, who is currently visiting Armenia, on Tuesday hosted a special live conversation called “Common Valor, Shared Experiences,” which brought together Armenian-Americans who served and fought in the U.S. Armed Forces, with veterans from the first and second Artsakh wars.

The veterans discussed their different—yet similar—experiences and paid tribute to fallen heroes of wars.

Also taking part in the program was Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan.

The virtual event, which was co-hosted by the Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange and the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs. It featured presentations by CalVet, LA County Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, as well as mental health experts and social workers.