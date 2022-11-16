GLENDALE—The “We Are Gyumri” committee announced that the recipients of the 2022 to 2023 Mina Shirvanian scholarship program have been selected. This academic year the number of scholarship recipients has expanded to include 15 students. Since inception and inclusive of this year’s scholarship recipients, the total number of scholarships awarded has reached 63.

The “We Are Gyumri” Mina Shirvanian scholarship fund is intended for residents of the Shirak Province to pursue their undergraduate education in their native region. With this scholarship, the campaign hopes to inspire local youth to follow their dreams and strengthen their careers. As noted in the scholarship guidelines, all scholarship recipients have committed to volunteering at the Shirvanian Youth Center (SYC) in Gyumri, Armenia. The youth center, since its opening in 2016, has served as a hub for the youth of Gyumri, where they partake in various year-round activities including English language classes, Armenian national dance, computer classes, intellectual clubs and tutoring, art, piano, and guitar classes, as well as events and exhibitions.

This year’s scholarship recipients are attending the following universities:

Shirak State University

Armenian State University of Economics

Gyumri Branch of Armenian State Academy of Fine Arts

Gyumri Branch of European University of Armenia

Gyumri Branch of Armenian State Economic University

The scholarship recipients will be pursuing majors in the following fields:

English/Russian Translation

Russian Language and Literature

English Language and Literature

Pedagogy

Accounting

Journalism

Fashion

Law

Psychology

Design

History

The expansion of the scholarship program was made possible due to the generous donation in the amount of $50,000 by the The Shirvanian Family and Mr. & Mrs. Vahik and Alice Petrossian.

The following individuals are ‘We Are Gyumri’ Mina Shirvanian 2022-2023 scholarship recipients:

Hasmik Sargsyan was born in 2001 in Gyumri. She’s a 4 th year student at Shirak State University majoring in English/Russian Translation. In her free time, she likes reading, watching films and volunteers at the Shirvanian Youth Center (SYC).

The mission of the “We Are Gyumri” committee is to create a positive and lasting impact on youth in Gyumri, Armenia. The campaign restructured and renovated the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri that had been destroyed during the 1988 Spitak earthquake. A year-round functional program was created at the Center to teach youth in Gyumri everyday skills, to provide them with the essentials they need for a brighter future, and to serve as a bridge between youth in Gyumri and their peers in the Diaspora. As another component of the campaign, the “We Are Gyumri” Mina Shirvanian Scholarship Fund is intended for residents of the Shirak Province to pursue their undergraduate education in their native region. “We are Gyumri” is an ARF Western U.S. Central Committee initiative.