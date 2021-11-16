ARF Western U.S. Central Committee

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee Statement

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee condemns Azerbaijan’s attack and invasion on the eastern front of the Republic of Armenia’s Syunik Province, which is a breach of Armenia’s territorial integrity.

Russia, as a strategic ally, has a well-defined obligation through signed agreements to defend Armenia in the event of an attack, especially in its current role as a peacekeeping force in the region. The United Nations and OSCE Minsk Group must also implement their mandates in order to prevent any threat to Armenia’s territorial integrity, and, once and for all, put an end to such violations. Despite announcements of a cease fire, past experience has shown that these cease fires tend to be fragile and temporary, emboldening the aggressor and failing to resolve the issue.

With great concern, we call on Armenia’s leadership, especially the prime minister, to forego further concessions or acceptance of terms imposed upon Armenia to its detriment, and to take concrete diplomatic and military steps to ward off Azerbaijan’s continued aggression.

We also call on the Armenian people, especially members of the Western U.S. community, to remain steadfast and ready to expend all resources in defense of our homeland and people.

We remain in complete solidarity with our heroic Armed Forces and the brave and courageous people of Armenia.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee