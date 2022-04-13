LOS ANGELES—The Ladies Auxiliary of the Western Diocese held a Family Luncheon in honor of the 2022 Debutantes, as well as their escorts and parents. Guests enjoyed a lavish buffet, including traditional Lenten dishes, prepared by the members of the Ladies Society, along with a variety of special wines on Sunday, April 3.

Cindy Norian, Chair of the Ladies Society, welcomed everyone and expressed her joy and delight that, after almost a four-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are now able to celebrate our youth and the hope that it will become one of their cherished memories.

“We were delighted with the festive mood at our luncheon for the debutantes, escorts and their families,” said Norian. “St. James Gogian Hall provided a joyful backdrop for all our guests to mingle and visit with each other. We look forward to the rehearsals where the participants will have even more time to get to know each other,” she added.

Norian reported that this year 18 young women will be presented as debutantes and this family luncheon afforded the debutantes and escorts the opportunity to be briefed by the committee members on the presentation, rehearsals, and all other requirements necessary for a successful ball.

Members of the Western Diocese Ladies Auxiliary enjoying the buffet at the Family Luncheon

“The youth, a vibrant and beloved segment of our community, is a large family of the faithful of Christ whose life is defined by God’s divine love,” said Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian. “Such gatherings and fellowship as the Debutante Ball, create the milieu for the cultivation of the Armenian identity in the hearts of the youth. Such events serve as a calling for our youth to devote themselves to the faith of our forefathers, to rekindle in their hearts the love for their ancestral homeland and to lead lives as noble citizens of the United States,”

The 46th Annual Debutante Ball will be held on June 12 at the elegant Beverly Wilshire Hotel, located at 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The evening will begin with a Cocktail Reception at 5:00 p.m, presentation of the debutantes at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing at 7:00 p.m. As in past years, music will be provided by Park Avenue West, conducted by Murray Middleman.

A keepsake booklet will also be prepared containing pictures and resumes of the debutantes and escorts. Families and friends will have the privilege of sending congratulatory messages and acknowledge their love and pride in their accomplishments.

For ticket information contact Michelle Chalfant at: (323) 449-3769. For congratulatory messages in the booklet, contact Janet Roberts at: (949) 500-1367.