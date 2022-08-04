The Western Prelacy announced that through the tireless efforts of Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, and the meticulous work of the Prelacy Executive Council, various benefactors and foundations, the Western Prelacy has allocated $10 million toward the advancement of the Prelacy Armenian schools.

The donation is part of the decision by His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia to declare 2022 as the “Year of the Diaspora,” as a result of which he called on Diaspora communities to the imperative task of carrying out the revitalization of the Diaspora.

“Hereby, we are pleased to announce that due to the Pontifical declaration of the ‘Year of the Diaspora,’ the 2021-2022 academic year of the Western Prelacy schools will be transformed into jubilation, through the above-mentioned unprecedented achievement,” said a statement issued by the Prelacy.

For many centuries the Armenian school has occupied a unique place in the life of the Armenian Church, because the Armenian school is a progeny of the Armenian Church.

The Holy See of Cilicia, as a flourishing center of education, knowledge and culture, through its prelacies, keeps alive the vision of the spread of the first Armenian school founded by Mesrob Mashdots, bringing to life many programs and the development of Armenian studies.

On this occasion, Bishop Donoyan applauded all the benefactors supporting Armenian schools, in hopes of greater triumphs for the Western Prelacy.