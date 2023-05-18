The Fund Already Has Collected $500,000

Ahead of an already announced pontifical visit by His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia later this year, the Western Prelacy on Tuesday established the “Aram I” Fund at the initiative of Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan.

The fund already kicked off with $500,000 through the generous contributions of $100,000 each by Mr. & Mrs. Aris and Angela Istanboulian, Dr. and Mrs. Mike and Evelina Sarian and an anonymous donor. Bringing their participation to this effort with $50,000 donations each are Anahid and Silva Baghdadlian and Mr. and Mrs. Dzeron and Sona Titizian.

On behalf of the Western Prelacy Executive and Religious council, Prelate Donoyan highly praised all benefactors of the Prelacy and said that the due to the commitment of the faithful supporters of the Prelacy, the “Aram I” Fund was launched and will flourish through a new slate of donors and will be an ode befitting the centuries-old service of the Cilician Catholicosate. The Prelate added that the fund will be used for various beneficial projects at the Catholicosate and will be overseen by Aram I, personally.

Prelate Donoyan also warmly saluted the Catholicos wishing him health and prosperity in anticipation of his arrival to the Western United States.