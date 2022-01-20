His Holiness Aram I. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia declared 2022 as the “Year of Diaspora.”

Recognizing the need to rejuvenate the lives of the Armenian people living in the Diaspora, as well as the prospect of ensuring the strengthening of the Armenian Diaspora at all costs for the greater success and empowerment of Armenia and Artsakh, the Western Prelacy, led by Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan has established four new funds to address these concerns.

Armenian Language Teachers

Two hundred thousand dollars ($200,000). The goal is to provide financial, spiritual and moral support to teachers who teach the Armenian language within the Prelacy schools.

“Cilicia” Bilingual Publication

One hundred thousand dollars ($100,000). The goal is to strengthen the new quarterly bilingual official publication, as a spiritual and cultural voice in the life of Armenian families.

“Yegeghetsin Haygagan” Western Prelacy Television Program

One hundred thousand dollars ($100,000). The goal is to continue broadcasting with renewed vigor and in a new style on the TV program of the Western Prelacy, in order to introduce and disseminate the activities of the Armenian Church.

New Religion Textbook Publication

One hundred thousand dollars ($100,000). The aim is to provide modern textbooks of religion, made in an easily accessible style and with a modern pedagogical understanding, to the new generation students of the Prelacy and Sunday schools, so that the Armenian-Christian person is best formed in the young Armenian souls.