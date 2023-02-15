Following the devastating earthquake that has impacted Syria, Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan appealed to all Prelacy parishes for immediate assistance. This appeal resulted in the collection of $100,000.

On the occasion of the Feast of Sts. Ghevontiants, the clergy of the Western Prelacy held their annual conference at St. Mary’s Armenian Church in Glendale. Having turned their prayer into action, they the Prelate their collections as support for immediate assistance for the needs of the Syrian Armenians in general and the Armenians living in Aleppo in particular.

Bishop Donoyan highly commended the efforts of the clergy and boards of trustees, who not only show wholehearted support to the programs of the Western Prelacy, but also make every effort to lend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in Armenia and the Diaspora, with the main goal of alleviating the pain and suffering, based on Armenian-Christian principles, to support them in their most difficult days.

Mike and Evelina Sarian with Prelate Donoyan

Mike And Evelina Sarian Donate $50,000 to Syrian Earthquake Relief Efforts

On Wednesday, February 8, following an appeal from Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Dr. & Mrs. Mike and Evelina Sarian presented the Prelate with a $50,000 check for the relief efforts to the Armenians living in Aleppo, following the devastating earthquake.

Bishop Donoyan highly commended the Sarians, who have continuously supported various programs benefitting the Armenian nation in general, and especially the humanitarian mission of the Western Prelacy.