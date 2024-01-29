Prelacy Armenian Schools Donate $50,000 for Displaced Artsakh Armenians’ Relief Programs

Artsakh former State Minister Artak Beglaryan and Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan met with Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan and a delegation of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee headed by Avo Kechichian at the St. Sarkis Church in Pasadena on Sunday.

Also attending the meeting was the chair of the Armenian Bar Association Steve Dadaian and other board members.

The Artsakh leaders, who are in Los Angeles to take part in the ABA’s annual gathering, briefed the community leaders about current challenges facing the displaced Artsakh Armenians and efforts to regain their rights.

After an exchange of views and being briefed, Prelate Donoyan said that he believes that the Western U.S. Armenian-American community, especially the Western Prelacy, with its churches and school can have a unique impact on addressing this critical issue currently at the forefront of our national agenda

He said that the briefing can play a crucial role in to plan and implement projects to better meet the current challenges facing the displaced Artsakh Armenians.

As a gesture of this commitment, Prelate Donoyan announced a contribution of $50,000 in the name of the Prelacy schools, which will be allocated through the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia to the displaced Artsakh Armenians.