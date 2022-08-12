Vahan Chamlian

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, along with the clergy, as well as the Religious and Executive councils mourns national benefactor Mr. Vahan Chamlian, who passed away on August 11, in Fresno.

In the course of his life, the late Mr. Chamlian supported many commendable charities in Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the Catholicosate of Cilicia and especially in the Western Prelacy, for which the Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School remains a unique monument immortalizing his memory.

In 1983, His Holiness Karekin II., bestowed upon Mr. Chamlian the “Prince of Cilicia” medal, and has always received the respect of His Holiness Aram I., Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia.

On this sad occasion, the Western Prelacy family extends its condolences to the widow Mrs. Anoush Chamlian, daughters; Katie, Monique and their families, as well as to all the grandchildren, relatives and friends.

The Prelacy will lead a state funeral, the details of which will be announced in the press.

May God rest his soul.

