Western Prelate Torkom Donoyan on Thursday was elevated to the rank of archbishop by His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

A statement from the Cilicia Catholicoste said that Archbishop Donoyan was among four other bishops who were elevated during a combined session of the Catholicoste’s Central Executive, the Religious and Civic councils.

The other bishops who were also elevated were the Prelate of Syria Magar Ashgarian; the Prelate of Isfahan Sipan Kejejian; and the Prelate of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and surrounding regions, Mesrob Sarkissian.

The newly-elevated archbishops with Catholicos Aram I

“Highly commending the dedicated service of the bishops within their prelacies, the Catholicos awarded them with the title of the Archbishop, stressing that elevation is not only an expression of appreciation, but also an incentive to continue our service to our people with renewed dedication,” the statement from the Catholicosate said.