Crushing Death, Life With Uplifted Hands, Alleluia

“Being put to death in the flesh but made alive by the Spirit” (1 Peter 3:18)

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan

God omnipotent, bestower of life on earth, under Your shadow of loving tenderness we embrace the most solemn feast in Christendom, the luminous resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ which differs in form and depth from all other miracles found in the golden pages of the Holy Scriptures. The resurrection gives eternal hope and assurance to all troubled souls whose salvation is covenanted by Jesus. Their transitory journey through life is surely guided by the Son of God to the heavenly bestowal of Truth.

Today, once again, with child-like innocence, the eyes of our souls are fixed upon the heavens and in turn we jubilantly proclaim that Holy Easter is the feast of all feasts because the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ is the re-adoption of earth from heaven. It is the luxurious red carpet of redemption that is extended to all sinners afflicted with evil and addictions. We are invited and afforded a final opportunity to walk upon this rug with a humble heart – me, you, we, all of us! With the crucifixion of the incarnate Christ, with His cruel death and with His resurrection after three days, today we repeat the good news that with the awesome resurrection of Jesus Christ the world and death were defeated and the hope of and the path to everlasting life in heaven is afforded to us all.

Truly, this moment is extremely mystical and full of life. In the 28th chapter of Matthew’s Gospel we read, “After the Sabbath, at dawn on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to visit the tomb. Suddenly there was a great earthquake, for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven, rolled away the stone, and sat on it. His appearance was like lightning, and his clothes were white as snow. The guards trembled in fear of him and became like dead men. But the angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; He has risen, just as He said!”

Holy Easter is the most eminent feast in the Church because Christ, through His resurrection, obliterated the shackles of sin in our lives, scourged all lethargy and evil thoughts. For His followers and believers, He opened wide the most luminous door of heavenly treasures and saved humankind (me, you and all of us) from complete devastation and eternal damnation. Further, with divine love and tenderness He anointed the spirit of those children of God who belong to, praise and bear His Holy name, and to Him is befitting praise and glory for banishing death on earth.

Jesus Christ “Being put to death in the flesh but made alive by the Spirit” (1 Peter 3:18) Dear faithful, according to a Divine plan, the incarnate Jesus came to this world as a newborn, was dishonored, was violently lashed, dripping in blood, He walked, stumbled and fell to the ground as He was lead down the path to Golgotha and as an sacrificial lamb was murdered. This is the Divine plan to salvation for all of you who accept Him as the True Path, the Fountain of everlasting life and the brilliant Light that has no boundaries.

The Bible teaches us that “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive” (1 Corinthians 15:22) Truly, the life of Jesus Christ does end in death, but with His resurrection and the days that followed, He appeared in divinity to his disciples and more than 500 people; after forty days, at Ascension, he was taken up to heaven. So with Jesus Christ’s sacrifice on earth a new covenant was sealed for humanity, that all who had been exiled from the Eden could enjoy everlasting paradise after death through the sacrifice on the Cross thereby granting salvation to all who believe. A Divine gift of heavenly love, God’s mercy and fatherly forgiveness for His creatures and those debilitated with the weight of sin, …that is me, you and all of us.

This is the deep meaning of Christ’s Resurrection. On earth after His torturous death He did not return to earthly life but, rather, as the symbol of eternal life He ascended to His authentic home, Heaven, granting earthly beings the hope of everlasting life; In other words, delivering the ultimate victory of the salvation of our souls.

With Christ’s resurrection, He not only broke the bonds of sin and through repentance opened the doors of salvation but indeed, showered the rays of sunshine upon the earth which subdues shadows and darkness, the profane and sin, and all human imperfections and pretense because the Light of Jesus illuminates all quarters where He is sought as God’s only-begotten… the crucified Lord and resurrected Savior.

Again we celebrate the most joyful feast of Holy Easter. Approximately 2000 years ago, Christ’s resurrection defeated “death”, the eternal inhabitant of the abyss and disbursed life to the universe and to the vast expanses of the heavenly arches where Divine love shines brightly.

Be joyous O people of God, heaven and earth… you O faithful, exchange sweet smiles “Greet one other with the kiss of peace” cling to life fervently and with love. Give importance to life by living life to its fullest always living to please God because life clearly defeated death, Alleluia!

Approaching the glorious and magnificent feast of the Holy Resurrection, we greet you from the Prelacy, conveying our warmest and most sincere congratulations to our clergy, our assembly, our councils, our parish communities, our schools and affiliated governing bodies, to all the political parties, patriotic unions and national bodies and especially to our dear faithful and patrons we joyfully proclaim:

Christ has risen from the dead “Alleluia.” Blessed is the resurrection of Christ.

With radiant sentiments of Christian love

Prayerfully

Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Prelate

Western United States

April 9, 2023

Los Angeles, CA