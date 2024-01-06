The Earth Orbited The Sun And Became Fertile…. Heaven Took Human Form, The Sun Was Born… Let Us Radiate Like The Sun…

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan

The sun provides life to our planet as well as light and warmth, as it sustains all creatures along with the other essential elements such as water, air and soil.

2024 years ago, just as the earth orbits the sun today, the normal course of the planet was altered by a paranormal power delivering the Heavenly seed of life, which enveloped in divine light was directed to the bosom of a lowly, yet most immaculate, handmaiden of God, the Virgin Mary in the little town of Nazareth of Galilee; So the divine prophesy of the Holy Scriptures would be realized -“Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son” Isaiah 7:14- that is the modest daughter, of the Creator of the universe, would receive the Heavenly seed of life. Although Mary, betrothed to Joseph, was bewildered and shaken by the angel of God’s announcement to her, nevertheless she did not question or debate this Divine calling, but rather in faith, willingly and obediently accepted the heavenly will of God.

As she labored during childbirth, far from the public view, in the lap of a humble manger in a cold grotto in Bethlehem, she gave birth to the incarnate Heaven, the Sun-Christ.

Alleluia, Alleluia……

There were shepherds in the nearby fields, who upon hearing the angels singing, rushed to the grotto to witness the most dynamic expression of Divine revelation, the miracle of the incarnation of God. With jubilant smiles, they witnessed baby Jesus in the loving hands of Joseph and Mary. What pride and contentment they felt in the face of Divine Love manifested in God’s gift to the world and humanity.

The Shepherds knelt in worship savoring the Divine spectacle of witnessing the loving embrace of the ever-virgin Holy Mother Mary and the Creator of the universe.

Appropriately, the birth of the Son of God is an unprecedented miracle, the miracle of miracles, by which God sends His Only-Begotten Son to earth to redeem us from the original sin of Adam and save us from eternal damnation.

***

My dear precious Brothers and Sisters,

Although during various stages of your life and possibly at a certain age, you are in shock, frightened or sad because of loss or misfortune, I am here to tell you, that the glorious miracle of the Feast of the Incarnation and Nativity is an invitation to break loose from the shadows of loss, grief and solitude and step into the brilliant Light of Christ. If you feel like a burnt-out asteroid, you are, hereby, called to radiate like the sun!

This invitation, this thought, this philosophy is not an abstract truth but rather a concrete single example of faith that is manifested through the mystery of the Holy Incarnation in the lives of our conscious and devout faithful. Be you embarked on the path of light and already posses an enlightened soul or -because of life’s difficulties, tragedies, despair and disappointments- be on a path of ominous wandering. Who, among us, has not encountered, if just for a moment, the gloomy path of despair?

My dear loved ones,

With the birth of the Creator of heaven and earth, our Lord Jesus Christ, a inextinguishable Sun has shown forth in our lives so our souls, not in this lifetime nor in eternal life will ever fade; but rather the name of Jesus Christ be emblazoned under the sun in all the whirlwinds of our life as followers of Christ, may we radiate sunlight like His divine image and become

individual suns which bring light and warmth to our families and surroundings and that we radiate heavenly warmth in all directions.

Today our soul is filled with radiant sentiments because we celebrate the celestial glory with earthly prayers on the occasion of 2024th anniversary of the Incarnation of Christ Jesus and with abundant hope, we look to tomorrow and the future, to the world and humanity.

On the occasion of the most Holy Nativity and Divine revelation, we extend our filial love to His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Holy See of Cilicia and wish him continued good health and many more years of God-pleasing service to the Armenian Church and the Armenian Nation.

With the radiating warmth of Christian love I greet all the governing bodies, institutions and committees of the Western Prelacy, -the Representative Assembly, Religious Council, Executive Council, parish communities, pastors, Boards of Trustees, schools, Board of Regents, educational councils, teachers and educators, the press corps, national activists, friends, benefactors and our dear faithful- wishing one and all a Happy New Year. May 2024 be a year of flourishing spiritual growth with Jesus Christ radiating light and warmth to all and may the coming months be a positive turning point in the lives of our dispersed race around the world and in the homeland, always under the protection of the towering arches of the Armenian Church.

Happy New Year And Merry Christmas

Christ Is Born And Revealed

Blessed Is Revealation Of Christ

Wish radiant prayers

Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Prelate

Western Prelacy of the United States