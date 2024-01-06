Theophany: The Dawn Of A New Life

Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian

Once again, the Christian world is illuminated by the miraculous birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In the unfathomable mystery of Theophany, we perceive the humility of the Son of God, who descended from heaven to earth, ushering in the dawn of a new life.

The nativity of Jesus Christ must indeed be seen as a profound manifestation of His immense love for humanity. His birth bridges heaven with earth. We’re mindful of this truth, taught by the scriptures:

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

The New Year gains its spiritual dimension from the birth of Christ, opening the door for spiritual

rebirth and eternal life. Its significance echoes profoundly when we commit to live lives resembling that of Jesus.

Throughout history, humanity has renewed itself by embracing the light of divine love and wisdom.

Christmas marks the culmination of this miracle in human life—a miracle essential at every step of our existence.

To understand Theophany, one must perceive it through a spiritual prism. Only then can we grasp its ultimate truth—a deep mystery that serves as a healing balm for the wounds afflicting humanity.

Now, more than ever, we must rekindle the vision and spirit of new life, intertwined with the birth of Christ. Let us see Christ’s humility in His revelation through Christmas. May Christ’s life become a mirror for our own, allowing us to delve into the depths of our souls, acknowledging our strengths and areas for growth. When Jesus is the mirror of our life, reflection and self-awareness deepen.

Christmas is a worldwide celebration. Our prayers gain potency when we pledge to experience spiritual revival through Christ’s birth. Today’s world, especially our nation, needs to overcome life’s challenges through the mystery of Christ’s birth. The meaning of Christmas transcends worldly explanations—it is nothing short of divine. In this sense, every family with a newborn embodies a miniature nativity scene.

Hence, we must experience that holiness within our families as well.

Let us individually and collectively celebrate the birth of Christ. Let us celebrate with conviction,

knowing that Christmas keeps alive our Christian calling, our yearning for the Fatherland Armenia, and the holy land sanctified by the blood of our ancestors. In our hearts and souls, we cherish the freedom-loving spirit of Artsakh, the sanctity of the Armenian family, and our timeless spiritual and cultural values. We owe a debt of gratitude to the young heroes of our nation who sacrificed for our lives.

Today, we also renew our covenant with Holy Etchmiadzin.

Beloved faithful,

Embrace the beginning of a new life on the threshold of Christmas. Let your heart be the cradle that holds the baby Jesus. Walk with Him, drawing strength from His divine power and wisdom to stand firm against weaknesses, making your life more purposeful, successful, and creative, knowing that our lives belong to God.

Christ is born and revealed. Blessed is the revelation of Christ.

Prayerfully,

Abp. Hovnan Derderian, Primate

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America