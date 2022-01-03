“The whole world has accepted the results of the Second Karabakh War,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in his New Year message.

“The processes unfolded after the war once again proved our legitimacy to the world. This is very important, because during the Second Karabakh War, baseless accusations were made against us. “None of those allegations, however, were substantiated,” added Aliyev in his message, which lasted 20 minutes, according to Azatutyun.am’s Armenian Service.

In his message, the Azerbaijani leader also stated that the country will continue to increase the capabilities of its Armed Forces.

“We must always be ready to defend our lands, our borders,” said Aliyev. “Some incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in 2021 showed that Azerbaijan continues to maintain its full [military] advantage.”

Aliyev also had declared 2022 as the “Year of Shusha,” using the occupier’s term for the historic Armenian city of Shushi.

“In 2022, we will celebrate the 270th anniversary of Shusha,” Aliyev said on Friday in a message posted on his presidential site.

“Panahali Khan laid the foundation of Shusha in 1752, and we will celebrate this anniversary with great solemnity in the coming year. Taking into account this glorious history and in order to accelerate the restoration of Shusha, I declare the new year a ‘Year of Shusha,’” said Aliyev continuing his practice of distorting history and laying claims to Armenian lands.

Aliyev said there are massive reconstruction and restoration projects being undertaken in Shushi, adding that he had visited the city seven times in 2021, to oversee “its revival after years of Armenian occupation accompanied by unforeseen cultural vandalism.”