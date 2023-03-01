Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told the annual session of the United Nations Human rights Council on Tuesday that over the years international indifference and inaction has emboldened Azerbaijan to act with impunity and commit gross human rights violations.

“We believe that the protection of the human rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh has been continuously overlooked. While we can appreciate the gravity of the situation elsewhere because of other conflicts and crises, levels of suffering cannot be based on geopolitical considerations and interests,” Mirzoyan said.

He concurred with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights who had emphasized that despite geopolitical differences the UN’s Human Rights Council should be the place “where we come together to protect our shared human rights values and our shared humanity.”

“Against all odds, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh have been striving to exercise their human rights freely. This determination has not changed even after devastating and repetitive waves of repression and aggression of Azerbaijan that killed thousands of people and ruined hundreds of towns and villages, civilian infrastructure, cultural and religious heritage,” explained Mirzoyan.

“The international community, however, remained largely inactive as Azerbaijan’s appetite was emboldened by impunity. The latter, then, attacked and occupied the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia,” said Mirzoyan. “In the atmosphere of such total impunity, Azerbaijan continues to breach principles of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law.”

“It has been for around 80 days that Azerbaijan ha blockaded the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and the outer world. Azerbaijan has also disrupted the electricity and is regularly cutting the gas supply. As a result, the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan announced at the highest level that it can lift the blockade for all those who want to leave Nagorno-Karabakh. It is a creeping ethnic cleansing in making,” Mirzoyan pointed out.

“In this context, I would like to underscore that on February 22, the International Court of Justice issued a legally binding provisional measure against Azerbaijan in the proceedings brought by Armenia against it, while unanimously rejecting Azerbaijan’s requests made in the parallel proceedings with respect to alleged laying of mines by Armenia. In the mentioned order, the Court has found that there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm to Armenians’ rights under the Convention for Elimination of Racial Discrimination and ordered Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. The ICJ provisional measures are legally binding, however, thus far Azerbaijan failed to lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor,” Mirzoyan told the UN gathering.

“Azerbaijan is committing this crime amid the wide and truly global demand to open the Lachin Corridor, including by the UN Secretary-General and the High Commissioner for Human Rights,” said Mirzoyan.

“In the same manner, Azerbaijan has failed to investigate the extrajudicial executions, torture, mutilation and desecration of the bodies of dead Armenian soldiers, including women, as was specifically called upon by the UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders. The UN Human Rights experts further emphasized that they still anticipate from Azerbaijan “information on the factual and legal reasons for the continued detention of the Prisoners of War after the cessation of hostilities, and the measures taken to inform families of the disappeared about their fate and the exact whereabouts,” the foreign minister observed.

Mirzoyan concluded his remarks by calling for the deployment of a UN mission to the Lachin Corridor and Artsakh, saying that such an effort would be “the bare minimum that the international community can do in these circumstances.”

“The UN is bestowed with a universal mandate and should enjoy unconditional and unimpeded access to people in need. The UN human rights machinery should be utilized for saving lives, extending the necessary humanitarian assistance and protecting the human rights of the people concerned. The world needs positive and successful cases of the application of international mechanisms, the ones that they were created and mandated for. The international system cannot afford to sustain yet another failure,” concluded Mirzoyan.