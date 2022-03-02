Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Wednesday that the second round of talks on normalization of relations between Ankara-Yerevan were “positive.”

On Thursday, the special Turkish and Armenia envoys, Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan, held talks in Vienna, which Mirzoyan said “much more specific.” Following the meeting, the foreign ministries of both countries issued identical statements confirming both countries’ resolve on normalization ties.

“The Special Representatives confirmed that the ultimate goal of the negotiations is to achieve full normalization between Armenia and Turkey, as agreed during their first meeting in Moscow. They exchanged views on possible concrete steps that can be mutually undertaken to that end and reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions,” the announcement said.

“I assess the second meeting of the representatives of Armenia and Turkey as positive,” Mirzoyan said Wednesday in parliament.

“You can read everything in the statement made by the representatives. The parties reaffirmed that the process takes place without preconditions, that the end result of the process is the normalization of relations, and, of course, for us, the opening of the Armenia-Turkey border,” Mirzoyan said.

While again being opaque in his statements, Mirzoyan said that Kilic and Rubinyan touch on more “specific” issues, without elaborating.

“At the same time, I think we all understand that it is difficult to expect very tangible results even from the second meeting, a process that must provide solutions to the problems of centuries and decades,” Mirzoyan said.

Armenia’s top diplomat also announced that a decision has not been made about Yerevan’s participation in a diplomatic summit scheduled to take place in Antalya, Turkey later this month.

Last month, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that Armenia has been invited to take part in an international forum. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was quick to say that Armenia, most likely, would attend the meeting “depending on the situation of the moment.”

“I hope that you will agree that world events are developing very rapidly and are changing every day, every second. And when the deadlines approach, we will make a decision,’’ Mirzoyan said about the Antalya conference.