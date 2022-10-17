Yerevan on Monday accused Baku of amassing and fortifying its positions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border ahead of the deployment of a European Union monitoring mission in the area.

In response to accusations by Azerbaijan, which alleged that Armenia is fortifying its positions in the area, Armenia’s Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that it is taking “defensive” steps to counter Azerbaijani effort to escalate tensions in the area.

“The presence of artillery units in Vardenis is directly connected with the movement and deployment of additional forces and equipment by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which has caused tension,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“These steps by Armenian, which were taken after the Azerbaijani deployment of additional artillery and anti-air measures in the stated area, are exclusively defensive nature. The actions of the Armenian side do not intend to escalate the situation, and the Armenian side will pull back its additional units in the event that Azerbaijan pulls back the aforementioned troops from the given direction. The Armenian side is ready to negotiate over this issue,” Armenia’s defense ministry added.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday warned that Azerbaijan is creating pretexts to launch new military assaults on Armenia.

“Azerbaijan is continuously attributing its own ceasefire violations to Armenia. Obviously, this is the creation of a pretext for new military aggression against Armenia. A permanent international mechanism is needed to maintain the ceasefire regime and provide border security,” Pashinyan said in a tweet.

Pashinyan told a summit of CIS leaders that Azerbaijan was preparing to launch a new attack on Armenia after the invasion of Armenia’s sovereign territory in September.