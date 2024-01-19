Recent statements and rhetoric from Azerbaijan’s leaders continue to challenge Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and the effort to achieve lasting peace in the region, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Friday while speaking to reporters in Zagreb, Croatia.

“Unfortunately, we see rhetoric and statements of the high-level Azerbaijani officials that continue to challenge the rule-based order, territorial integrity, sovereignty of Armenia and, hence, the prospects of lasting peace in the region,” Mirzoyan said during a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlić Radman.

In response to reporter’s question, Mirzoyan accused Azerbaijan of refusing resume the negotiations in the current existing framework.

”As I said, Armenia is engaged in negotiations with Azerbaijan in good faith and we are more than interested in establishing lasting peace in our region. We believe that this will be beneficial not only for the people of Armenia, but for the countries in the region,” Mirzoyan said.

“However,” he said, “we are seeing that our constructiveness sometimes does not meet the same constructive approach in the behavior of our neighbors.”

After highlighting Baku’s refusal to take part in the current format of negotiations, which are being facilitated by the European Union and others, Mirzoyan explained that Yerevan continues to remain interested in talks.

‘We attach importance not so much to the issue of who facilitates the negotiations, but to the principles, according to which the negotiations should continue,” the Armenian foreign minister said, explaining that for Armenia the principles include, territorial integrity, recognition of legitimate borders, inviolability of borders, respect for each other’s sovereignty.

“These are the principles, according to which, I believe, peace should be achieved. When it comes to participation of Croatia or the European Union in general, I would like to express our appreciation that the EU and Croatia has shown in ensuring security in our region along the borders,” said Mirzoyan, referring to the EU monitoring mission currently deployed in Armenia.

“We believe our partners interested in stability in the South Caucasus share the same approach, that peace requires unwavering commitment and genuine interest in lasting solutions. Armenia’s position has been very clear on possible solutions based on well-known principles and agreements. Countries should recognize each other’s territorial integrity without any ambiguity,” said Mirzoyan.