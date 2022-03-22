Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called Azerbaijan’s systematic violence against Artsakh Armenians inadmissible, accusing Baku of creating a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

The statement came as Artsakh authorities accused Baku of ‘humanitarian terrorism’ after Azerbaijani cut off the gas supply from Armenian to Artsakh. The pipeline, which was damaged on March 8, was reportedly fixed over the weekend after deliberate delays by Azerbaijanis. On Tuesday, the supply was cut off again leaving Artsakh residents reeling as an unusual cold front has gripped the region.

“With Azerbaijan’s obvious intervention, the supply of natural gas from Armenia to Nagorno Karabakh was again disrupted near the city of Shushi, in the area under Azerbaijani control. Thus, in these conditions of unprecedented snowfall and unprecedented cold weather, about 120,000 people of Nagorno Karabakh have been deprived of the necessary gas supply,” the statement said.

Only a few days ago, Azerbaijan did not allow the repair of the gas pipeline, which was damaged under unknown circumstance, for eight days, the foreign ministry observed.

“In addition to its ongoing actions of exerting psychological pressure on the people of Nagorno Karabakh, preventing the entry of international humanitarian organizations into Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan is deliberately disrupting the normal operation of vital infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, which obviously leads to a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh,” explained the foreign ministry. “We consider this outrageous policy of systematic violence against the Armenians of Artsakh inadmissible.

”The current situation makes urgent the clear response of the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis, as well as the immediate and unhindered involvement of international humanitarian organizations in Nagorno Karabakh,” added the foreign ministry.

Since the end of February, Azerbaijani forces have been shelling civilians in villages of the Artsakh’s Askeran region and for 11 days, Azerbaijan has deprived the Artsakh population of its gas supply. Yet foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan has been touting the need for a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, calling on the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to mediate peace talks.

On Monday, Mirzoyan told parliament that the proposed talks with Azerbaijan were part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government plan for peace in the region. However, the daily threats to Armenians in Artsakh, as well as newly-reported incursion of Azerbaijani forces into Armenia proper, should force the government to re-think its strategy of naively embracing such dishonest overtures from the enemy.