Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of making inconsistent statements regarding the actual ongoings during recent talks, especially after the latest meeting on May 22 between the leaders of the Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels hosted by the EU head.

A day after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan met in Brussels for talks hosted by European Council President Charles Michel, the Azerbaijani leader made statement inconsistent with the contents of the talks. He said that leaders had agreed to open the so-called “Zangezur Corridor”—a scheme he has concocted to connect mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan via a road through Armenia. He also said that the Karabakh conflict was over, and that a place called Nagorno-Karabakh did not exist.

Michel, through a spokesperson, seemed to side with Armenia, whose authorities vehemently denied a discussion on a land corridor and have maintained that the Karabakh conflict has not yet been resolved until a final status for Nagorno-Karabakh is announced. Most international players, including the United States, EU and Russia, have all contradicted Aliyev’s assertions.

Armenia’s National Security Chief Armen Grigoryan told reporters that “what the Armenian side announces publicly is fully in compliance with the process.”

We are trying to be as transparent as possible in this matter and inform the public about what we are discussing. We do not say anything else. Negotiations are taking place also because there are disagreements. We hope that it is possible to overcome these disagreements through negotiations,”Grigoryan added.

He referred to Michel’s clarification on the matter, and added that Moscow also has asserted its position on the matter.

“Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk has announced that no issue of a corridor is being discussed. Azerbaijan, of course, is making statements inconsistent with the negotiations. We can say clearly that we publicize what we are negotiating,” said Grigoryan. “Our partners have have confirmed that what we have publicized are that topics that are being discussed.”

Overchuk, who is Russia’s representative on the commission establish to address the delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from Yerevan and Baku soon to continue discussing the process.

Grigoryan insisted to reporters on Thursday and Yerevan is prioritizing the security and rights of Armenians living in Artsakh, adding that a status of Nagorno-Karabakh will be based on this approach.

“We are confident that the rights and security will determine the status, and we’ll continue to work in this direction,” Grigoryan said.

However, he waned that any escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border negatively impacts all processes.

“This was the reason that before the delimitation and demarcation processes, we were proposing the simultaneous withdrawal of troops [from both sides] so that there will be stability on the border,” Grigoryan said.