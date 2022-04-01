“While the attention of the OSCE is mostly focused on military actions in Ukraine, we do hope the issue of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will remain on the OSCE agenda,” Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Friday at a joint press conference with visiting OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau.

“This is especially important today as Azerbaijan is taking advantage of the geopolitical developments to continue its policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh,” Mirzoyan said. “A vivid example of this is the March 24 invasion by Azerbaijani forces in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers. And this situation continues into today.”

Saying that Azerbaijan’s military incursion into Russian peacekeeper-controlled areas of Artsakh was pre-planned, Mirzoyan added that it also was breach of the agreement reached between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020.

“This incursion and the inciting of military actions were preceded by shooting in the direction of civilian settlements and infrastructure, Azerbaijan has disrupted the functioning of the only vital gas pipeline in Nagorno Karabakh and therefore the supply of gas under the severe weather conditions,” said Mirzoyan.

“In this situations a clear response from the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and the international community is becoming imperative, and the unimpeded access of international humanitarian organizations in Nagorno Karabakh is urgent for preventing a humanitarian crisis,” Mirzoyan stressed.

“We note with satisfaction that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries have given a clear assessment of the latest escalation in Nagorno Karabakh, stating that it is a consequence of the movement of Azerbaijani forces,” the foreign minister said.

During the press conference, Rau said that one of the main messages he received in meeting with Armenia’s leaders was the concern over the instability of the situation in Karabakh. The Polish diplomat said he, too, was concerned about the unstable situation in the South Caucasus.

Rau stressed that the current Polish chairmanship in the OSCE contributes to all initiatives aimed at dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “Real dialogue is very important for de-escalation,” he added, calling on the parties to participate in the dialogue in good faith in order to reach a comprehensive solution to all problems.

Rau expressed hope that progress can be made, in particular, on urgent humanitarian issues, such as the release of prisoners, the exchange of information on missing persons, de-mining, and the protection of cultural property.

“The OSCE is ready to increase its participation in Armenia and implement new programs in three areas of security,” Rau noted, adding that the situation in the wider region requires activeness and proactiveness.

Mirzoyan also stressed that a year and a half after the 44-day war, Azerbaijan continues to violate international humanitarian law, as well as the November 9 statement by holding Armenian prisoners of war captive, adding that in all stages of the Karabakh conflict settlement Armenia has stood for an exceptionally peaceful resolution and continues to do so.

“As you know, Azerbaijan has transferred proposals to the Armenian side, and we have said the proposals are acceptable, noting, at the same time, that they do not fully address the whole agenda of issues. We have completed this agenda with our proposals, adding that the issue of the rights of people of Artsakh and the status of Artsakh are of principled importance to us,” Mirzoyan told reporters.

“We expect that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship will be able to organize peace talks in the near future with a view to signing a comprehensive peace treaty. We are consistent in this issue and committed to the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

He reiterated Armenia’s willingness to take steps in strengthening stability on the border, and then start to the process of demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Noting that negotiations are underway with Azerbaijan on the opening of regional communications, “We have made proposals in this regard and are expecting a response from Azerbaijan,” he said.