Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday warned the international community that if it continued to “turn a blind eye” to Azerbaijan’s aggression, the population of Artsakh will face extinction, adding that Baku’s ongoing threats and aggression point to its policy to ethnically cleanse Artsakh of its Armenians.

“The ongoing hostile rhetoric by the Azerbaijani authorities, the threat of using force and the provocations by the Azerbaijani authorities toward both the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians seriously call into question the sincerity and political will of the top leadership of that state to achieve peace in the South Caucasus,” said Armenia’s foreign ministry in a statement.

“Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s actions are not only not aimed at addressing the existing problems through a constructive dialogue with Stepanakert, but consistently lead to ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the statement added

The foreign ministry pointed to the most recent breach of the provisions of agreements, when Azerbaijan installed a cement barrier at the Lachin Corridor near its illegal checkpoint, preventing all movement along the only road connecting Armenia and Artsakh, including humanitarian mission carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“In this context, it is also necessary to remember the intimidation of the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan through social networks, as well as through local loudspeakers, the deliberate disrespect for their obligation to ensure the return of displaced persons from Hadrut and Shushi regions, the occupation of Khtsaberd, Hin Tagher and Parukh settlements after the establishment of the ceasefire on November 9, 2020, the destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage in the Armenian settlements that came under the control of Azerbaijan.” the foreign ministry said.

“These actions are being carried out in defiance of binding decisions of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations, as well as numerous calls from the international community. Under these conditions, the international community cannot turn a bling eye and have illusions that the rights and security issues of the Nagorno Karabakh people can be addressed without special and urgent international attention, involvement and efforts,” Yerevan emphasized.

“Addressing the rights and security of 120,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of the international mechanism through the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue is necessary and vital. We consider it necessary to emphasize again that the Republic of Armenia will continue to make sincere efforts to establish peace in the region,” the foreign ministry concluded.