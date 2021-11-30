YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Armenia’s government insisted on Tuesday that it will not cede any extraterritorial land corridors to Azerbaijan as a result of the latest talks between the leaders of the two states hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met in the Russian city of Sochi on Friday one year after a Russian-brokered ceasefire that stopped the six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh. They reported further progress towards the opening of transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan envisaged by the ceasefire.
In particular, Putin said a trilateral task force dealing with the matter will meet in Moscow this week to announce “decisions which we agreed today.” He did not elaborate.
The truce accord commits Armenia to opening rail and road links between Azerbaijan and its Nakhichevan exclave. Armenia should be able, for its part, to use Azerbaijani territory as a transit route for cargo shipments to Russia and Iran.
Aliyev has repeatedly claimed that the deal calls for a special “corridor” that will connect Nakhichevan to the rest of Azerbaijan via Armenia’s Syunik province. Commenting on the Sochi talks over the weekend, he declared that the “Zangezur corridor is becoming reality.”
The Armenian Foreign Ministry effectively denied that on Tuesday. The ministry spokesman, Vahan Hunanyan, said a joint statement issued by Aliyev, Pashinyan and Putin at Sochi “refuted propaganda notions about a ‘corridor’ or the logic of a corridor.”
Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, the Armenian co-chair of the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani task force, likewise insisted that the three leaders discussed conventional cross-border transport links, rather than “exterritorial roads” implied by Aliyev.
“In case of the unblocking of roads, both the railway and highways [passing through Armenian territory] will be under Armenia’s full jurisdiction and control,” Grigoryan told the “Hraparak” daily.
Accordingly, he said, cargo shipments to and from Nakhichevan will be subject to Armenian customs controls and other border checks.
The assurances came amid continuing Armenian opposition allegations that Pashinian agreed to make more concessions to Baku at the expense of Armenia’s territorial integrity. A senior opposition lawmaker, Armen Rustamyan, suggested on Monday that Aliyev’s latest statement about the “Zangezur corridor” is the result of his unpublicized “oral understandings” with Pashinyan.
Visiting Yerevan on November 5, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said the trilateral working group has agreed that Armenia and Azerbaijan will “retain sovereignty over roads passing through their territory.” The Russian Foreign Ministry also reported such an agreement.
This is insanity no matter what label is given to this passage which will connect one enemy-occupied Armenian territory to another. It will link the criminal artificial Azerbaijan republic invented on occupied Armenian homeland to occupied Armenian territory of Nakhijevan which was illegally confiscated from Armenia in 1921 and depopulated entirely of indigenous Armenian population by enemy’s racist policies deliberately aimed at driving them out of their homeland.
It was only sixteen years ago that in 2005 the sadistic Azerbaijani army desecrated and erased the last remnants of the Armenian presence there by destroying a 1,300 year old ancient Armenian cemetery in Julfa and replaced it with a military training camp to train new Azerbaijani criminals to kill Armenians AND here we are facilitating its linkage to artificial Azerbaijan whose criminals leadership ordered that destruction.
Even more important and destructive than that is the fact that this linkage also connects terrorist Turkey to criminal Azerbaijan via occupied Nakhijevan and through this passage Turkey will gain access to Central Asia and beyond. This is a long-awaited gift to the terrorist leaderships of Turkey and Azerbaijan and no matter how you try to distort and twist its labeling to misinform and mislead the Armenian population it is nothing but a pan-Turanic passage, պան-թուրանական միջանցք in Armenian, which we must never allow to become reality.
This is what happens when an uninformed and politically gullible population, under the disguise of false democracy, elects an incompetent and unpatriotic leader who treats these critical events imposed on the Armenians nothing but a business transaction.