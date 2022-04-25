Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday agreed to the structure of a commission tasked with advancing the delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia’s foreign ministry reported.

The decision to move forward with the commission was discussed during a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov.

“The Ministers exchanged views as a follow-up to the agreements reached at the level of the leaders of both states,” said a readout of the call publicized by Armenia’s foreign ministry. “The sides agreed on the structure of the commission on delimitation and border security,” the foreign ministry added saying that body will meet in the near future.

The sides also addressed humanitarian issues, as well as preparation of works on peace negotiations,” the ministry said in its readout.

Meanwhile Igor Khovaev, once the Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group turned special envoy on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, discussed the matter with Bayramov on Monday, the Russian TASS news agency reported.

“During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” a statement from the Russian foreign ministry said.

Kovaev emphasized Russia’s readiness to support the progress in the negotiations in all areas.

On a related matter, a Russian foreign ministry official on Monday said that plans are underway for a second meeting on the so-called “3+3” regional platforms, a scheme proposed by Ankara that involves Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Georgia to create a regional economic bloc.

The first meeting attended by deputy foreign ministers of the countries and the Iranian foreign ministry’s director-general was held in Moscow in late 2021. Georgia has said it will not take part in this scheme.

Denis Gonchar, the Russian foreign ministry official, told RIA Novosti that the “doors remain open for Georgia.”