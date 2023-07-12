While Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives met at the border separating the two countries to discuss the process of delimitation, Azerbaijani forces opened fire on positions in the Tegh village, injuring two soldiers.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that a fourth meeting of the commission to delimit and demarcate the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in Armenia’s Tavush Province that borders Azerbaijan Kazakh region was held.

The deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafaev, who are chairing the commission were present at the meeting.

“The parties continued the discussion of border delimitation issues, addressed a number of organizational and procedural issues,” a government statement said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani forces continued their attacks on Armenia’s Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces.

At 12:10 p.m. local time, Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of the Armenian positions in Tegh village, as a result of which two Armenian soldiers were injured, Armenia’s Defense Ministry said.

Between 1:40 and 1:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Azerbaijani forces opened fire using different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Ishkhanasar sector in the Syunik Province, the defense ministry later reported.