High-level government representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Brussels on Tuesday to further discuss the normalization of relations between the two countries, as tens of thousands of Armenians fled Artsakh after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack there last week, killing and injuring hundreds and displacing thousands of civilians.

The meeting in Brussels was attended by Armenian National Security chief Armen Grigorian and the chief advisor to Azerbaijan’s president, Hikmet Hajiyev who were joined by advisors of the French President Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Georgian crisis, Toivo Klaar, a press statement reported.

Hajiyev called the talks “quite constructive.”

“Now there are more opportunities to move towards the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” Hajiyev said, according to Reuters.

In a statement issued after the meeting the European Union reiterated its strong opposition to last week’s attack on Artsakh by Azerbaijani forces. Nevertheless, it said, “concrete action and decisive compromise solutions are needed on all tracks of the normalization process.”

The EU also said there was an imperative for both sides to reiterated their stated commitment to recognize each other’s territorial integrity.

The statement said that Yerevan and Baku could use an upcoming meeting in Granada, Spain “to reiterate publicly their commitment to each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in line with agreements reached previously in Prague and Brussels.”

According to the statement, Hajiyev outlined Azerbaijan’s plans to provide humanitarian assistance and security to the local population.

“The EU stressed the need for transparency and access for international humanitarian and human rights actors and for more detail on Baku’s vision for Karabakh Armenians’ future in Azerbaijan. The EU is providing assistance to Karabakh Armenians,” the statement said.

The participants took note of the shared interest of Armenia and Azerbaijan to make use of the possible meeting in Granada to continue their normalization efforts.

“In this regard, Armen Grigoryan and Hikmet Hajiyev engaged in talks on possible concrete steps to advance the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process in the upcoming possible meeting, such as those with regard to border delimitation, security, connectivity, humanitarian issues, and the broader peace treaty,” the EU statement added.