Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday blamed the death of two children in Artsakh on Azerbaijan and its ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

“The seven-month blockade of Lachin Corridor total siege of Nagorno Karabakh people is having irreversible and devastating impact on the lives of the people,” Mirzoyan said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

“NK [Nagorno-Karabakh] resident children 3-year-old Leo and 6-year-old Gita died as consequence of the serious humanitarian situation. In 21st century. This should not be tolerated”, Mirzoyan emphasized.

Artsakh State Minister Gourgen Nersisyan on Thursday explained that due to lack of basic necessities in the country as a result of the blockade, the mother of the children was forced to leave the children unattended in order to find food and nourishment for them.

7-month blockade of #LachineCorridor & total siege of #NagornoKarabakh ppl is having irreversible & devastating impact on lives of ppl: NK resident children 3 y/o Leo &6 y/o Gita died as consequence of serious humanitarian situation. In 21st century. This should not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/BOOMfEAJsY — Ararat Mirzoyan (@AraratMirzoyan) July 13, 2023

The Artsakh police reported on Saturday that it responded to a call about two unresponsive children found in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was determined that the children had left their residence and wandered into the Martakert district where they had fallen asleep in a vehicle and passed away from heatstroke.