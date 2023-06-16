Did Yerevan Summon Russia’s Ambassador Summoned to the Foreign Ministry?

A video of an incident Thursday at the border where a group of Azerbaijani soldiers attempted to advance onto Armenia’s sovereign territory and place their flag there has angered Yerevan. The video seems to depict Azerbaijani soldiers being escorted — and protected — by Russian peacekeepers as they crossed the Hakari Bridge, near the illegal checkpoint established in April at the Lachin Corridor.

Armenia’s National Security Service reported on Thursday that Armenian border guards opened fire at the advancing Azerbaijani forces, who were attempting to raise the Azerbaijani flag on Armenian territory.

Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin was observed on Friday entering Armenia’s Foreign Ministry, with Azatutyun.am reporting that he was there for well over an hour.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan later reported that Yerevan expressed its “strong discontent” to the Russian diplomat over Thursday’s incident.

Badalyan added that the Russian Ambassador was urged to “take all necessary steps to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and correct the situation.”

Upon leaving the foreign ministry, Kopyrkin was asked by a journalist whether he was summoned. He did not provide a response nor did the foreign ministry report such a summons.