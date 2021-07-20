Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday, in a statement, continued to advance territorial and historical claims from Armenia, angering Yerevan, which on Monday said that Baku was creating new threats to regional security and stability.

In response to a Armenpress reporter’s question, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that by making fake territorial and historical demands from Armenia, Azerbaijan, on the one hand, is attempting to remove the Karabakh conflict from the international agenda, and on the other hand it “is creating new threats to regional security and stability.”

“In an attempt to to justify such a fake agenda, the Azerbaijani side does not hesitate to attribute obvious falsehoods to the November 9 trilateral statement,” said the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

“If we take the logic of the Azerbaijani interpretation of that document’s reference to the return of displaced persons, then Armenian refugees must return to Nakhichevan, Gandzak, Baku, Sumgait and other territories of present-day Azerbaijan from where Armenians were evicted,” explained Yerevan.

“As for the historical claims from Armenia made by the Azerbaijani foreign ministry spokesperson, it’s difficult for us to perceive how Azerbaijan defines ‘history.’ We, once again, have to remind that history can never be the strong suit of a country, whose both geographical and political name has a history of a mere century,” added the foreign ministry.

“The efforts of the Azerbaijani leadership to spread and maintain lasting enmity between the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples are a constant threat to regional peace and security. Before accusing Armenia of revanchism, Azerbaijan must explain to the international community what is the meaning of the ‘trophy park’ in Baku, which is nothing more than a shameful ‘monument’ of revanchism and hatred,” official Yerevan shot back.

“Armenia will continue to act from its consistent position, which include the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, de-occupation of Artsakh’s territories which were subject to ethnic cleansing and the return of the Armenian population to those territories in accordance with the November 9 trilateral statement. Only the resumption of the Karabakh peaceful settlement process under auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship can create preconditions for a lasting peace in the region,” said Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.