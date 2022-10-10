Soon after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to recognize each other’s territorial integrity, Armenia’s foreign ministry claimed that the security of the people of Artsakh remained “of utmost importance” for Yerevan.

The agreement that was reached on Friday when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan met in Prague at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and Charles Michel, the President of the European Council.

“We have repeatedly stated that the issue of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh is of utmost importance to us. We raise these issues in all our meetings, including with international partners. However, Azerbaijan is not inclined to discuss this issue with Armenia,” Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress in an interview.

“Our international partners also share the opinion that the issues of security and protection of all rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are subject to clarification, and in this regard the discussions between Stepanakert and Baku through international tangible mechanisms are important. Armenia, of course, includes the issue in the framework of discussion in all contacts with Azerbaijan,” added Hunanyan when asked about the absence of any reference to Artsakh in the statement.

“The Armenian side has repeatedly stated that the territorial integrity and sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia are not subject to bargaining. We consider the affirmation of this position of the Armenian side in the statement issued following the quadrilateral meeting in Prague an important step in terms of restoring the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia,” Hunanyan told Armenpress in explaining the impetus for the statement.

“The withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia, the restraint of Azerbaijan from the encroachments into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the unconditional observance of the ceasefire regime are imperative in any case, especially in the context of the Prague Statement,” added Hunanyan.

“Also, affirmation of their commitment to the UN Charter and the 1991 declaration of Alma-Ata by Armenia and Azerbaijan will lay a foundation for the elaboration of a peace treaty between the two countries, as well as for the border delimitation works,” explained the spokesperson.

“The Armenian side has repeatedly voiced the need for introducing international fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The EU civilian mission will carry out activities along the border of Armenia with Azerbaijan, in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. Taking into account the above, it should be emphasized that there is no question of Azerbaijan’s agreement or disagreement,” Hunanyan said in explaining the basis for the proposed EU civilian mission.

“The objectives of the EU civilian mission, as stated in the Statement, are to build confidence and assist the border commissions with their observations. It is perhaps too early to speak about the scope of the functions and mandate, specific locations and other details of the mission, as these issues are still in the stage of working discussions,” explained Hunanyan.

“The issue of the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained in Azerbaijan is constantly raised during all meetings with our international partners. The meetings in Prague were no exception,” added Hunanyan.