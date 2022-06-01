Armenia’s Defense Ministry of Wednesday denied reports that it claimed were being spread of social media networks, that Azerbaijani units had advanced their positions into the mountainous area located in front of the Nerkin Hand village in Armenia’s Syunik Province.

“As already presented in the clarification made by the Defense Ministry of Armenia this year on March 21, the deployment of Azerbaijani units in that section of the border has been recorded after November 9, 2020, in the post-war period,” the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

“Moreover, immediately after recording that deployment fact, the Armenian Armed Forces have taken necessary steps to take the Azerbaijani positions under their control, as a result of which the movement of the Azerbaijani servicemen in that area is fully under control, and any advancement attempt will lead to response actions,” the statement said.

Yet on May 13 of last year, Azerbaijani forces breached Armenia’s sovereign border and advanced their positions into Armenia’s Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces. According to recent reports, the enemy forces still remain on Armenia’s territory.

The defense ministry urged the population to “refrain from spreading information which has nothing to do with the reality and deals a blow to the reputation of the Army and creates unfounded tensions in the public.”

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the defense ministry also denied Azerbaijani claims of ceasefire violations by Armenia’s Armed Forces.

“The Azerbaijani defense ministry once again released a statement on the violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian side, claiming that in the evening and night of May 31, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and north-eastern sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. This information has nothing to do with the reality.”