Armenian government again declined to clarify its position on whether it recognizes Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan two days after the European Council President Charles Michel said that Armenia and Azerbaijan had “confirmed their commitment” to recognize each other’s territorial integrity, specifying Azerbaijan’s 86,600 square kilometers, which includes Artsakh.

Instead Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan told reporters on Tuesday that Yerevan is working to ensure security guarantees for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Negotiations are ongoing on providing international guarantees for ensuring Nagorno-Karabakh’s rights and security,” Safaryan told reporters when he was repeatedly asked to clarify the implications of Michel’s statement.

In his statement after hosting a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Michel, the EU leader, said that the two leaders “confirmed their unequivocal commitment to … respective territorial integrity of Armenia (29,800 square kilometers) and Azerbaijan (86,600 square kilometers).”

Michel also touched on the so-called security guarantees, referring to Artsakh citizens as “Armenians of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous oblast,” a Soviet-era characterization of Artsakh that ignored the independence referendum in December, 1991.

Safaryan said that Armenia has always recognized Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity saying “there is nothing new here.”