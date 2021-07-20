The intensifying situation on the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, especially the most recent shootings directed toward Armenia’s Yeraskh border region, prompted the Armenian Foreign Ministry to invite diplomats accredited in Armenia to a meeting on Tuesday.

Welcoming the diplomats to the foreign ministry was Armenia’s acting foreign minister Armen Grigoryan, who emphasized Azerbaijan’s encroachment on Armenia’s sovereign territory, beginning with the May 12 border breach impacting the Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces, as well as the “creation of a new hotspot in the Ararat province,” in the Yeraskh border region.

Grigoryan told the diplomats and in conjunction with the border breaches, official Baku is making false territorial and historical claims against Armenia, which clearly indicate that Azerbaijan has aspirations to occupy territories in the Republic of Armenia proper.

It was stressed that the the inadequate response by the international community to the use of force against the people of Artsakh, mass atrocities, including ethnic cleansing, has emboldened Azerbaijan to make the use of force as a permanent policy tool, which threatens regional security and stability.

“The Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people will not tolerate such violations of their rights. Today, the Armed Forces of Armenia are completely fulfilling their responsibilities to guarantee the territorial integrity of Armenia. Armenia will put into operation its entire military-political toolkit, cooperating also on bilateral and multilateral formats,” emphasized Grigoryan.

He said Armenia expects a concise response from international partners to such violations of international law by Azerbaijan.

It was specifically emphasized that without the resumption of the Karabakh peace process, and reaching a final settlement to the conflict, the region will constantly face new threats to its security.

“Armenia is ready to engage in the Karabakh peace process based on approaches proposed by OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs which reaffirm the Co-Chairs’ principles, including the right to self-determination,” added Grigoryan.