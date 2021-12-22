Yerevan will hold more discussion to normalize relations between Armenia and Turkey, however, if there are opportunities to discuss the Ankara-proposed “3+3” scheme, Armenia will use that opportunity to have contacts with its Turkish counterpart.

Armenia’s Security Council Chief Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with Armenia’s Public Television on Wednesday that participating in “3+3” talks will enable Yerevan to clarify positions with Ankara and make the process more “accessible.”

Asked if this means that Armenia’s representatives will go to Ankara since Turkey’s foreign minister announced that the next meeting will be held in Turkey and then in Baku and the representatives of Turkey and Azerbaijan will visit Armenia, Grigoryan responded, “If there is an opportunity, we are ready to go, and we are also ready to host the representatives of those countries to organize discussions on our regional issues.”

The proposal made by Ankara after last year’s war, and wholeheartedly backed by Baku, envisions creating a regional bloc with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Russia and Iran. Georgia has officially refused to take part in the process.

Grigoryan said in the interview that an agenda has not been set for Armenia-Turkey normalization process, however, both Ankara and Yerevan believe that “it is mainly about sitting around a table, understanding position of the sides and understanding how to normalize the relations.”

“We see that there are such opportunities in the region, for instance, the possible opening of the Kars-Gyumri railway which will create big opportunities for Armenia and Turkey and will help make Armenia and Turkey economically dependent,” Grigoryan stated.

Asked why is it that the Turkish side constantly says what has to happen and Armenia does whatever the Turkish side says, Grigoryan noted the following: “The Turkish side isn’t saying what has to happen. It makes public statements, and we respond to almost all of them. Currently, we believe the important thing is to sit at the table and discuss the issues. We have yet to sit at the table and understand what Turkey is referring to and what Armenia is referring to.”

Armenia and Turkey have appointed special envoys to lead the talks. Turkey has appointed Armenian Genocide denier and former ambassador to the United States Serder Kilic, while Yerevan has named Ruben Rubinyan, a deputy parliament speaker of Armenia.