Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday met with NATO’s Special Representative to the Caucasus Javier Colomina in Brussels and discussed further cooperation between Yerevan and the U.S.-led security bloc.

According to Armenia’s foreign ministry, Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s vision for overcoming existing challenges, based on well-known principles. The efforts aimed at further enhancing the Armenia-NATO partnership were touched upon.”

The two also touched on regional developments and attempts to destabilize the situation, presumably following Azerbaijan’s attack on Syunik on Tuesday, during which four Armenian soldiers were killed and another was wounded.

Last month Colomina praised Armenia’s partnership with NATO, angering Russia, which quickly said NATO and the West could not be trusted.

After Colomina’s praise of Armenia, in an interview with Armenpress late last month, Moscow warned Yerevan that its recent efforts to forge close relations with NATO and the West might not yield the desired results, saying history has shown that those seeking rapprochement with NATO risk losing their sovereignty and independence.

“We are very encouraged by the decisions that Armenia has decided to take in their foreign policy and defense policy, the shift they have decided to implement,” Colomina told Armenpress.

He also said that Armenia’s decision to become closer with NATO “is difficult to implement and will probably take a long time, but, of course, we encourage our partners to get closer to us, and that is what Armenia is doing.”

Moscow was quick to respond, underscoring that NATO and the United States are not trustworthy allies and said historically those nations that have forged alliances with them have wound up on the losing side, given that “in the last 30 to 40 years” NATO and the U.S. have not fulfilled their promises to their allied nations.