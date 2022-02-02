Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday said that the “red lines” for Yerevan on signing a potential peace deal with Baku is the settlement of the Karabakh conflict through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Mirzoyan emphasized that as long as the Karabakh conflict remains unresolved, and since the Minsk Group co-chairs have been given the mandate to address a settlement, the sides should focus their talks within that format on that topic.

Mirzoyan, who was speaking during a joint press conference with his visiting Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, was responding to a question posed by an Austrian reporter who asked about Yerevan’s “red lines” as it related to a potential peace treaty with Baku.

“I repeat, the way to find a political settlement is to clarify the parameters of a comprehensive peace agreement, to develop that agreement and, consequently, to sign it. I also want to say here that it is very important to remember the principles that the [Minsk Group] Co-chairs have developed over the years, and one of those principles is the rights of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, in particular, the right to self-determination,” Mirzoyan explained.

“Another of those principles, for example, is the non-use of force, which, unfortunately, we saw in 2020 was grossly violated, and now not only Armenia, Azerbaijan, not only the people of Nagorno Karabakh, but the entire world must decide whether non-use of force remains a fundamental principle in the world, or states can allow the use of force to decide the most important issues, the fate of peoples, because if the rule is violated for one, it probably opens the door for others to follow that path,” explained Mirzoyan.

For his part, Schallenberg emphasized the need to stick with the OSCE Minsk Group mandate, which he said can also address issues related to the release of Armenian prisoners of war, as well as ensure access to international organizations to Artsakh.

“The will of Baku, Yerevan, Azerbaijanis and Armenians is needed to move forward in that direction. We know that the wound is still open, you mentioned the existing problems, the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh, the issue of borders. There are still some open issues, but I have the impression that the moods have changed a bit since my previous visit, I am more encouraged now than I was last summer as I see signs of moving in the right direction. I am speaking on behalf of Austria, the European Union, I hope the OSCE, that we are ready to help, but you must be willing to accept our help,” said the Austrian Foreign Minister.

Mirzoyan said that no matter how much the international community uses its toolkit to encourage the parties to reach an agreement, it is essential that the parties, first and foremost, exercise political will. To this end, Mirzoyan said that the entire world has seen Armenia’s readiness to establish peace in the region and resolve problems.

He pointed out, however whenever Yerevan has expressed its readiness, Azerbaijan’s response has been the exact opposite.

“As an example, I would like to advice my colleagues to look at the recent statement of the president of Azerbaijan. As in the past, I repeat today that anti-Armenian rhetoric, aggressive rhetoric, aggressive actions at the border, failure to solve humanitarian problems, such as the continued presence of prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, to put it mildly, do not contribute to a constructive atmosphere,” said Mirzoyan, adding that despite the fact that the November 9, 2020 agreement did not call for Armenia turning over maps of minefield in Artsakh, Yerevan nevertheless did so, to avoid further deaths in the region.

Mirzoyan was presumably referring to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assertions that the Karabakh conflict has ended as a result of the war and that the Minsk Group Co-Chairs have nothing left to do as far as the issue of Karabakh is concerned.

Mirzoyan also touched on the issue of access by international organizations, pointing out that Azerbaijan shows a non-constructive approach to this issue, forcing international organizations, even the International Committee of the Red Cross, to put adhere to their policies.

“This is the only organization that has had a presence, an entry and exit to Nagorno Karabakh during these years, and now Azerbaijan is restricting even this. I must summarize and reaffirm that we want a constructive dialogue, a solution to all issues, as you mentioned, with the aim of establishing peace, stability in the region, but a similar position of Azerbaijan is required here,” he added.