Accuses Baku of Disregarding Human Rights Norms and Stoking Conflict

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday said that Armenia is ready to sign an non-aggression pact with Azerbaijan before the ratification of a peace treaty, talks for which are scheduled later this week in Berlin. He also accused Baku of disregarding international human rights norms and continuing the fan the flames of conflict.

Speaking at the annual United Nations Disarmament Conference in Geneva, Mirzoyan proposed to sign a bilateral arms control mechanism and non-aggression pact ahead of the peace treaty “in case the signing of the latter requires additional time to reach a consensus.”

“Armenia is well familiar with the devastating impact of conflict, having experienced the tragic consequences of wars in our recent history. This painful past motivates us to persistently advocate for peaceful resolution of conflicts, prevention of the use or threat of force, uncontrolled and mass acquisition of weaponry and disarmament,” Mirzoyan said.

“The erosion of the arms control regimes does not happen in a vacuum. It is usually a consequence of years-long noncompliance to the main treaties and documents, as well as the negligence of such crucial principles of the UN Charter as the non-use of force or threat of use of force and the maintenance of international peace and security and good-neighborly relations. The international failures of identifying early warning signs of such violations usually evolve into bloody conflicts and hostilities,” the foreign minister added.

He emphasized that continued disregard for international norms led to the 2020 Artsakh War, and continued as Azerbaijan invaded Armenia’s sovereign territory, and, finally in September of last year launched an attack on Artsakh that forced the Armenian population there to flee to Armenia. Mirzoyan accused Azerbaijan of an ethnic cleansing campaign that went generally unpunished by the international community.

“We have proposed simultaneous withdrawal of troops from the Armenia-Azerbaijan interstate border, with further demilitarization of the bordering areas. Armenia also is proposing to sign a bilateral arms control mechanism and non-aggression pact ahead of the peace treaty in case the signing of the latter requires additional time to reach a consensus. Despite the fact that all these proposals have so far been ignored or rejected by Azerbaijan, we are determined to continue our efforts,” Mirzoyan said.

He also spoke at the United Nations Human Rights Council, where he accused Azerbaijan of violating international norms and also derided world leaders for failing to properly condemn the Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia and Artsakh.

“We have been witnessing such a policy of Azerbaijan since the 80s of last century. In fact, today, we commemorate the victims of Sumgait pogroms. Together with similar acts in Baku, Kirovabad and other Armenian-populated cities of Azerbaijan, around 360 thousand Armenians were forced to flee their homes, deprived of all their rights, including the right to property, and find refuge in Armenia. Earlier, due to the same-style implemented policy, Armenians left their homes in Nakhichevan,” Mirzoyan told the UN HRC.

“In the case of Nagorno-Karabakh, there was no shortage of early warning signs of the looming atrocities. The list includes statements from the UN Secretary-General, the High Commissioner for Human Rights and Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, Orders of ICJ, public communications of UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders,” explained Mirzoyan.

“However, this was not enough for the international community, and I quote the Secretary General again, ‘to stand on the right side of history, to stand up for human rights.’ Approximately 145.000 people were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and relocated to Armenia between 2020 and 2023,” he emphasized.

“There are more than thousand missing persons and enforced disappearances on the Armenian side from the wars of the 1990s and 2020. We have 23 prisoners of war and other detainees in Azerbaijan. We have an immense risk of destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage that the UN Special Rapporteur has recently warned: ‘may amount to cultural cleansing,’” Mirzoyan pointed out.

“There is continuous bellicose rhetoric and military escalation provoked by Azerbaijan following earlier incursions into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. The impunity of the illegal use of force resulted in new territorial claims against Armenia. Nowadays, the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia is presented as so-called ‘Western Azerbaijan,’ which was invented with a pure intention to keep tension in the region,” he added, underscoring that February 27 marked the beginning of the 1988 Azerbaijani pogroms of Armenians in Sumgait.