The illusive six-point plan presented by Yerevan to Baku as the basis for so-called “peace talks” with Azerbaijan was finally unveiled on Saturday, further angering opposition forces, whose protests calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are entering the third week.

The existence of the six-point plan was revealed last week by Armenia’s National Security chief Armen Grigoryan, who without elaborating on Yerevan’s proposals, simply said that the proposals include demands for security guarantees for the people of Artsakh.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov last week scoffed at Yerevan’s proposal, saying that they are a reaction to the proposals the Baku has put forth, which Armenia has signaled to be “acceptable.”

Armenia’s six-point proposals were publicized by the newly-appointed ambassador-at-large, Edmon Marukyan, who is the president of the once opposition Bright Armenia party.

In an interview with Armenia’s Public Television, Marukyan outlined Yerevan’s proposal saying the first point of the document is a clarification from Azerbaijan, which submitted its plan on February 21, but Armenia received it on March 11.

The second point states that Armenia has never had and does not have any territorial claims on Azerbaijan.

According to the third point, Armenia finds it “fundamental” to ensure guarantees for the security of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, respecting their rights and freedoms, as well as determining the final status of Nagorno Karabakh.

In the fourth point the Armenia emphasizes the importance of the commitments enshrined in the November 9, 2020, as well as the January 11 and November 26, 2021 statements signed by the Armenian Prime Minister and the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Marukyan said they relate to the issues concerning the return of prisoners of war, the opening of transport links which he accused Azerbaijan of delaying, adding that with this point Yerevan has made it clear that unlike Azerbaijan, it remains committed to its obligations.

The fifth point states that Armenia is ready to start negotiations for the settlement of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, for the establishment of inter-state relations based on the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Helsinki Final Act.

“These are the basic principles that have existed from the beginning. It is here that the nations’ right to self-determination and other important rights and freedoms are enshrined,” explained Marukyan, who added that the sixth point of Yerevan’s proposal states that Armenia has applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for organizing the negotiations.