Armenia’s National Security Chief Armen Grigoryan said Monday that Baku was “backtracking” in its latest proposals for a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Speaking to Armenia’s Public Television, Grigoryan said that certain elements on which there was a verbal agreement have not found their way in the written proposals submitted by Baku.

‘The dynamics are positive, but there are certain unresolved issues,” said Grigoryan who expressed hope for progress in the future.

“We hope that it will be possible to finalize the peace treaty and conclude it in a short time,” Grigoryan said.

He added that Armenia is not waiting for Azerbaijan’s response after Yerevan sent its amendments on January 4.

Grgoryan said also that the parties have agreed that their border delimitation and demarcation commissions will meet at the end of January.

The National Security chief expressed confidence that a document fully corresponding to Armenia’s interests will be signed, downplaying opposition concerns that the future peace treaty will not be in line with Armenia’s national interests.

“The treaty will create security guarantees for Armenia,” Grigoryan said, adding that the issue of providing Azerbaijan with an extraterritorial corridor through Armenia is not included in the document.

Hikmet Hajiyev, a lead advisor to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan said last week that the creation or “opening” of such a “corridor” was one of the main issues in the treaty. Turkey’s defense minister also expressed confidence that the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” would open by 2029.

In direct response to Ankara’s latest efforts to advance Baku’s aspirations, Iran’s foreign ministry reiterated Tehran’s opposition to changes of borders in the region.

In his interview with Armenia’s Public Television, Grigoryan made assurances that Azerbaijan recognizes the four principles fundamental to Armenia: sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality, which will be “determined during the negotiations.”

He did say, however, that official Baku has not made any public announcements signaling its recognition of Armenia’s territorial integrity.

“We hope that the issue of the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan will be solved before the conclusion of the peace agreement and 23 captives (the captivity of whom is confirmed by Azerbaijan) will return home,” Grigoryan said.

He noted that the peace treaty has made reference to the Almaty Declaration, according to which the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are recognized within their borders when they were constituent Soviet republics.

As a security guarantee, Grigoryan mentioned the necessity of mirror withdrawal of troops from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border based on the 1974 maps of the USSR General Staff.