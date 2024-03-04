Official Yerevan said that efforts to normalize relations will Turkey — which can be said are stalled now — depend on Ankara’s “political will.”

Armenia’s special envoy on Turkey normalization Ruben Rubinyan told CNNTurk that in July, 2022 a decision was made to open the land border between Turkey and Armenia, saying officials in Ankara had not taken steps to that end.

“We are ready to settle Armenian-Turkish relations, but it depends on the political will of the Turkish side. If the Turkish side has such a will, we can solve this issue as early as today,” Ruben Rubinyan said.

Rubinyan’s comments came as the foreign ministers of Armenia and Turkey, Ararat Mirzoyan and Hakan Fidan, met Friday on the margins of a diplomacy conference in the Turkish city of Antalya. The two top diplomats agreed to continue efforts to normalize relations.

At the same conference, however, Rubinyan and his Turkish counterpart, Serdar Kilic, seemed at odds during a panel on the the normalization talks.

“If Serdar [Kilic], agrees, we can announce it today. I hope you agree, and this forum will become historic. In July 2022, Serdar and I announced that in the summer of 2023 we would open the [Armenia-Turkey] land border to citizens of third countries, and then to diplomatic passport holders. Sadly, this has not happened yet. The entire infrastructure for this is ready on the Armenian side,” Rubinyan said.

He noted that he made such a proposal because he feels that Turkey cannot go further.

“But if the two countries want the normalization and reconciliation of relations, the people of the two countries should communicate with each other. Isolation reinforces historical stereotypes and is not based on the interests of each side,” Rubinyan added.

Armenia’s special envoy recalled that during last year’s devastating earthquake in Turkey, the borders of the two countries were temporarily reopened to provide and receive humanitarian aid; and this, according to him, was a touching moment.

“We should be able to [re]open the borders not only at the time of tragedy, but also to [re]open the borders at a happy, favorable time. I see no reason to keep the border with Turkey closed,” Rubinyan said.

Ankara has made it clear that relations with Yerevan may be normalized only when a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, that includes a land corridor to Nakhichevan, is signed.

During the panel in Antalya, Kilic did not emphasize the Baku-Yerevan talks, but said that he and Rubinyan could meet in Yerevan, when the opportunity arose.