Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who is representing Armenia in talks on the delimitation and demarcation of borders along with his counterparts from Russia and Azerbaijan, told reporters on Tuesday that several problems, among them Baku’s refusal to return prisoners of war, as well as Azerbaijan’s breach of Armenia borders, pose complications to the process.

Grigoryan said that when discussing borders, first of all it is necessary to assess and analyze all legal bases pertaining to the borders. This process, he argued, includes discovering whether consent, signatures or other documents signed by both sides exist, after which a discussion on maps can take place.

“There should be legal bases for drawing up maps and we are now working on these elements—studying and collecting information,” Grigoryan said. “Only after analyzing them [the documents] we will be able to speak about maps with the purpose of implementing some processes based on them.”

Grigoryan is scheduled to travel to Moscow to participate in the working group meeting. He told reporters that some of the issues to be discussed in the meeting, slated for Wednesday and Thursday, include connecting the region via railway.

He said the discussion will focus on how best to implement that effort, as well as address travel via car, based on the legal framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States.