Official Yerevan said that it anticipates that the United States will play a role in resolving the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, stemming from Azerbaijan’s more than eight-month blockade of the Lachin Corridor

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. can play a role in advancing a resolution by the United Nations Security Council to resolve the crisis.

Mirzoyan’s was responding to a reporter’s question about media reports suggesting that the U.S. actively obstructed the adoption of a resolution by the UN Security Council after it held an emergency session last week to discuss the Artsakh crisis.

An overwhelming majority of the countries represented last week at the UN Security Council session called on Azerbaijan to end the blockade and ensure free movement along the Lachin Corridor. However, no tangible statement or resolution emerged from the meeting aside from declarations of support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks.

The U.S. joined the European Union, France, Russia, China and other states to firmly reject the blockade.

“I have to note that the UN Security Council emergency meeting, which was convened at the request of Armenia, was open, and not only Armenians but the entire world had the opportunity to hear the positions of participating countries, including the United States,” Mirzoyan told reporters.

“In instances where the world is witnessing Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, I don’t think the United States would want to or plans to be part or contribute to a policy of ethnic cleansing in any way or form,” added Mirzoyan. “It would be difficult to imagine that.”

“I think and I hope that the US very well realizes the extent and the alarming pace of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, and also realizes that a possible resolution in the UN Security Council would come to resolve this situation and return the parties to the negotiations agenda,” Mirzoyan said.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday downplayed the UN Security Council’s failure to formally demand an end to Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan told reporters in written comments that the format of the meeting did not “presuppose the adoption” of any such document.

“Besides, only the 15 (permanent and non-permanent) members of the UN Security Council have the right to draft UN Security Council resolutions and initiate voting. Armenia, not being a member of the UN Security Council, does not have such authority,” Badalyan added.

“The discussion at the UN Security Council provides an important platform, an opportunity to focus the attention of the international community on the possible catastrophic consequences of the situation, to activate the Council’s efforts to address it and to foster their possible coordination and to outline the further steps,” explained Badalyan.

She added that the Armenian foreign ministry will continue its efforts within the UN and other arenas.

“Today, the international community, the members of the UN Security Council interested in real, lasting stability in the region must take clear steps, unite efforts in order to lead the developed understanding regarding the importance of reopening the Lachin corridor and the immediate resolution of the problem with effective use of existing mechanisms,” Badalyan said.