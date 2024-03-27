A meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and high-level American and European officials next month aims to bolster Yerevan’s ties with the two Western powers, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on April 5. Azerbaijan has voiced concerns about the meeting and has accused the U.S. and the EU of sowing divisions in the region.

“The high-level meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan scheduled for April 5 in Brussels will be dedicated to strengthening cooperation between Armenia, the EU, and the US. It is not and could not be directed against any third party,” Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Armenpress on Wednesday.

“The [April 5] meeting is a valuable opportunity to discuss the bilateral agendas between Armenia and the US, Armenia and the EU, as well as issues related to Armenia-US-EU relations. We expect substantive discussions on political dialogue, the development of Armenia’s capabilities in the economic and energy spheres, and solutions to the humanitarian problems facing Armenia. The high-level meeting is aimed at developing and deepening existing relations and is not associated with any third countries. Claims that it is directed against anyone are irrelevant, baseless, and artificial,” Badalyan added.

The foreign ministry spokesperson scoffed at Baku’s characterization of the upcoming talks as destabilizing the region and hindering the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations, saying that Yerevan is prepared to sign a peace treaty “based on the agreed upon principles.”

She delineated those principles that include Armenia and Azerbaijan mutually recognizing each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration and reaffirm their commitment to utilize the document as a basis for the border delimitation process.

Badalyan further explained that Yerevan has emphasized that the opening of transport routes between Armenia and Azerbaijan must proceed “on the basis of the principle of sovereignty and jurisdiction of countries, within the framework of equality and reciprocity.”

“Unfortunately, the Azerbaijani side is delaying and undermining the peace process under various artificial pretexts, including constantly rejecting mediation proposals from the EU and the United States,” Badalyan said.

“Instead of complaining about inclusiveness, Azerbaijan might eventually consider accepting proposals for a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Washington and at the level of heads of state in Brussels. It is also worth mentioning Azerbaijan’s ongoing actions, such as attempts to exclude Armenia from regional projects and their efforts to undermine the principle of inclusivity. A vivid example of this is their obstruction of Armenia’s participation in the Black Sea Electric Cable project,” added the spokesperson.

Badalyan also touched on Baku’s opposition to the EU monitoring mission in Armenia.

“It is important to assess the security situation in which the EU mission was deployed. This followed a large-scale attack and occupation of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia by Azerbaijan in September 2022. Even today, approximately 208 square kilometers of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia are under the occupation of Azerbaijan. We highly appreciate the role of the EU monitoring mission in curbing ambitions to use force in the region and strengthening stability on the Armenia-Azerbaijan interstate border,” Badalyan said.

“We also welcome the EU’s decision made several months ago, regarding the increase in the number of mission members. It is also appropriate to remind that during the quadrilateral meeting held in Prague on October 6, 2022, Azerbaijan itself welcomed the proposal of the President of the European Council and the President of France to deploy an EU observation mission not only in Armenia but also in Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan later abandoned that position,” she added.