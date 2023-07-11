Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged the United Nations Security Council to take steps to compel Azerbaijan to implement a ruling by the International Court of Justice ordering Baku to ensure the “unimpeded movement” along the Lachin Corridor.

Official Yerevan also welcomed the ICJ’s reaffirmation of its earlier ruling last week.

“It is important to highlight that the Court considered that ‘the tenuous situation between the Parties confirms the need for effective implementation’ of that Order, which was taken to prevent an imminent risk of irreparable harm to ethnic Armenians’ rights under the CERD and which has been and is still being intentionally disregarded by Azerbaijan,” the Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

“Thus, the 6 July 2023 Order of the Court reaffirms Azerbaijan’s international legal obligation to take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions, and therefore to immediately cease the operation of its checkpoint, as it unquestionably impedes the rights under the CERD of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh,” it added.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the July 6 Order of the Court once again proves that Azerbaijan’s assertions of its compliance with the February 22 order “were false and manipulative.”

The Ministry called on other international actors, and the UN Security Council in particular, to take all steps to ensure the immediate and effective implementation of the Court’s Order by Azerbaijan.