Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday welcomed Canada’s first ambassador to Armenia Alison LeClaire during a meeting at the foreign ministry.

Canada announced this year that it would be appointing an ambassador to Armenia and eventually opening an embassy there. Until then, LeClaire’s residence will be in Moscow.

Armenia’s foreign ministry said that LeClaire and Mirzoyan emphasized the further development of Armenian:Canadian relations based on common democratic values and mutual trust. In this context, Mirzoyan welcomed the Canadian government’s decision to open an embassy in Yerevan and expressed confidence that this step will give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

Canada’s willingness to support efforts to strengthen democracy in Armenia was also emphasized at the meeting. The two also discussed expansion of trade between the two countries.

Mirzoyan took the opportunity to brief LeClaire about the consequences of the latest Azerbaijani aggression against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is hindering the establishment of peace and stability in the region with its maximalist position and aggressive actions.