Armenia’s National Security Service announced on Thursday that it will provide Azerbaijan what it called “new documents” containing information about minefield in occupied Artsakh.

This comes day after President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan demanded such maps during his conversation with European Union leaders.

Armenia to provide new minefield maps to Azerbaijani side in coming days, announces National Security Service of Armenia

The copies of these documents will be handed over to the international partners, the NSS said in its statement.

“Committed to the peace agenda with Azerbaijan and based on humanitarian considerations, the Republic of Armenia transferred 972 minefield maps with information about minefield to Azerbaijan on June 12, July 3, October 19, November 1 and November 29, 2021 without preconditions,” the NSS said.

“Following this unilateral humanitarian gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan initiated an information campaign, accusing the Republic of Armenia of providing inaccurate and incomplete maps and using the humanitarian step to incite hatred,” explained the statement.

“Representatives of the Republic of Armenia have repeatedly stated at the public and working levels that there are simply no better quality maps at the disposal of the Republic of Armenia. And the transferred maps were obtained through Nagorno-Karabakh servicemen,” the NSS statement added.

“Following the agreement established on December 7, 2023, between the office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, aimed at taking tangible steps to build trust between the two states, the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia has resumed survey work among former military personnel of Nagorno-Karabakh. As a result, eight new documents containing information on minefields have been identified,” the NSS said.

“These minefield maps will be transmitted to the Azerbaijani side through official channels in the coming days, and copies of these documents will be provided to our international partners,” the NSS said.