The Glendale Community College District Board of Trustees announced the election of Trustee Yvette Vartanian Davis to the California Community College Trustees’ Board of Directors. The 21 member CCCT Board takes positions on and formulates education policy issues that come before the California Community Colleges’ Board of Governors, the State Legislature, and other relevant state-level boards and commissions.

Trustee Yvette is the first Armenian American woman in California to serve in this prestigious role, having received a vote of confidence by trustees serving the 116 community colleges and with more than 2.1 million students attending community colleges in California. She was the second highest recipient of votes in California which indicates the respect she has garnered amongst her peers during her first term.

“It is rare that a trustee in her first elected term reaches this level of accomplishment,” said Dr. Armine Hacopian, GCC Board President.

Yvette was elected as a Trustee of (GCCD) Board in 2017, representing the South Glendale District where she resides. In addition, in 2020-2021, she was unanimously elected as President of the GCCD Board.

Trustee Ann Ransford, a former CCCT Board President herself and a current member, who is the Vice-President of GCCD Board of Trustees, expressed that “Trustee Yvette always puts students and their success at the heart of her decisions. Having representation at the state level continues to put GCCD at the center of community college issues and provides the GCCD Board with current policies, data and information.”

According to Dr. Viar, GCCD Superintendent/President “…as state laws, regulations, and funding are under review in Sacramento, it is essential that Glendale Community College needs are understood and addressed. Trustee Davis’ role on the state board is pivotal and provides GCCD with advocacy and recognition on behalf of our students and our community.”

It is important to note that Trustee Yvette’s hard work has been recognized by multiple associations and she has been honored for her leadership roles as she continues to serve on various boards. Through her volunteer work, Yvette has been able to serve and support various global organizations with the purpose of improving the quality of life for those in need of a helping hand.

“Through her unwavering commitment in advancing the educational experience for our communities, Trustee Yvette is absolutely deserving of this new exemplary role,” said Lucy Petrosian, ANCA Glendale’s Chairperson. “We are confident that she will achieve new heights and center the needs of our students.”

Yvette plans on running for the Glendale Community College Board again and she is very appreciative of the mentorship provided to her by Trustee Ann Ransford, Dr. Hacopian, and Dr. Viar.