John and Gayané Pridjian with their sponsored students

The AEF Alumni “Pay it Forward” initiative has resulted in a significant contribution towards scholarship funding for deserving students. Hamlet Khnkoyan, a former scholarship recipient sponsored by John and Gayané Pridjian from 2016 to 2020, along with Diana Haroyan, sponsored by AEF from 2015 to 2021, have made a generous commitment to support one scholarship for four years, starting in September 2023. The two individuals, who met as AEF scholarship recipients, started their business in 2020 and got married in 2021.

Their decision to become AEF sponsors is a testament to the impact of AEF’s scholarship program. Upon hearing the news of their former scholarship recipient’s contribution, the Pridjians were delighted and offered to match their gift by sponsoring another deserving student. John and Gayané Pridjian have been active supporters of AEF’s scholarship program since 2015.

Hamlet Khnkoyan and Diana Haroyan

Hamlet Khnkoyan’s journey is particularly noteworthy. He left his family in Russia and relocated to Yerevan to live with his grandfather. Along with Diana Haroyan, Hamlet was one of AEF’s most active volunteers, participating in various charitable events. During the New Year’s season, the couple dressed up and delivered toys and candy to underprivileged children. Amidst the pandemic, Hamlet organized and delivered food and supplies to villages, with AEF providing the necessary funding.

Overall, the AEF Alumni “Pay it Forward” initiative demonstrates the impact of AEF’s scholarship program on its recipients. The contributions of Hamlet Khnkoyan, Diana Haroyan, John Pridjian, and Gayané Pridjian highlight the importance of investing in education and giving back to the community.

For more information on the Armenian Educational Foundation or to become a scholarship sponsor, please visit the AEF website or contact the AEF office at (818) 242-4154, aef@aefweb.org.